While there wasn’t much suspense for the girl’s title at the Vaughn Taylor Championship presented by James Hardie, there was plenty of it on the boy’s side of the things.

For the boys, Mateo Desmond of Pompano, Florida fired the round of the day, posting a 5-under (66) to rally to capture the title. Desmond started the day four shots behind the leader, but his clean scorecard featured five birdies to vault him to the victory. Sahish Reddy of Duluth, Georgia started the final round with the lead, but he finished in a three-way tie for second at 4-under. Will Gordon and Cooper Smith joined Reddy at that number for the runner-up spot.

“I still had one of the best rounds I’ve ever played. Especially in this circumstanec, in this situation, it’s all I could ask for,” said Desmond. “It feels great, I’ve always known and believed it would happen, it’s just a matter of time. All the hard work I’ve put in, it’s finally paying off,” he added.

Tournament host and local PGA Tour pro Vaughn Taylor was impressed with the talent on display in both divisions. “You know it came down to the final hole, the kids were battling hard. Shooting 66 on the last day to win is pretty solid playing, so congrats to Mateo and it was a great tournament,” said Taylor.

Lucy Yuan, from San Diego, California, dominated the field all week in leading wire-to-wire to claim her first ever AJGA title. This came after a couple of runner-up finishes in recent weeks. A 67 today was also the low round of the day for the girls and was good enough for an eight-shot victory.

Julia Herzberg and Arenui Faana finished second and third respectively, as they too took home a trophy.

The tournament moved to Bartram Trail Golf Club this year for the first time and the response from the members and volunteers made it a smooth transition despite several weather delays.

“It’s pretty awesome You know, just want to say thank you to all the volunteers that jumped on board with us this year. 98 the first year is just amazing. Thank you so much. I know the weather wasn’t great, but thanks for sticking around. I had lots of kids come up to me and say they loved the help from the volunteers, so it means a lot to everyone involved and just thank you so much for the help,” said Taylor.