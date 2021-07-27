Derrick Canteen hosts free kids camp after All-American season at Georgia Southern

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Fresh of his freshman All-American season at Georgia Southern Derrick Canteen spent some time back in Augusta giving back to his community.

The former All-CSRA Football Friday Night standout at Evans High School hosted a free kids football camp at his alma mater. Nearly 50 kids turned out to get instruction and go through drills and workouts to help develop their game.

New Evans head coach Barrett Davis was on hand to help out, along with several local players from Savannah State University.

With the changing landscape in college athletics due to new NLI (Name/Image/Likeness) opportunities, Canteen wanted to make sure his first move to develop his brand was to give back to his community. “It is a great feeling, it just shows the process, and it feels great to be out here and see familiar faces and give back to the community I was raised in,” said Canteen.

“At the end of the day I just want all the kids to understand that they can be doing what I am doing and more. I want to be a positive influence in their life and create a bridge for them to see anything is possible,” added Canteen.

He started all 13 games for the Eagles in the defensive backfield, tying the FBS lead and GSU school record with six interceptions. He was also named First Team All-Sun Belt Conference. Georgia Southern opens the season September 4 at home against Gardner-Webb.