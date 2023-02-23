AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – In previous years Curtis Baptist varsity women’s basketball has made it to the State Tournament, but never to the Championship. In 2018 they made it to Elite 8 and in 2017 they made it to Final 4, but Coach Tim Johnson says this could be their year.

“We know the expectation” says Johnson, “we know what we worked for and how hard we worked for it.”

The Crusaders’ leading scorer is senior Angel Tilton who passed 1,000 points for her career and has been the Region Player of the Year for the last four years.

With a talented team, Johnson still emphasizes a team mentality and says his girls break every huddle with the word “family”. Family is huge for Coach Johnson, and he says for his team “it’s family from the beginning.”

Curtis Baptist takes on Cambridge Academy in the second round of the State Tournament. If they get the win, they will advance to Saturday’s championship game for the first time in program history.