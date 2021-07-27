Cross Creek’s Richard Visitacion signs with Claflin University

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The Cross Creek Razorbacks have signed yet another senior from the class of 2021, Monday former starting point guard Richard Visitacion Jr. signed with Claflin University.

After transferring from Butler to Cross Creek, Visitacion helped lead the Razorbacks to the GHSA class AAA state championship in his senior season. The schools first state championship after falling short in the title game just a year prior.

” Just like the rest of the kids, this one is going to school basically for pretty much free so you can’t really knock that free education,” said Razorbacks head coach Lawrence Kelly.

” It’s been a long time coming, so it feels good. Just to see everybody around and to see all of my seniors sign with me. It just feels good because some us are going to playing against each other a lot this year so it’s going to be crazy,” said Visitacion.