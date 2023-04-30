COLUMBIA, SC – David Hollie had a four homer day as the Fireflies had two slugfest victories over the Augusta GreenJackets 13-4 and 9-3 at SRP Park Sunday afternoon.

Game 1

Columbia displayed their power at the plate in game one of the doubleheader. The Fireflies saw four players hit their first homers of the season, including Brennon McNair who mashed the team’s first grand slam of the season to cap-off a season-high six-run sixth. McNair’s slam was the first Fireflies grand slam since Tyler Tolbert and Kale Emshoff hit grand slams August 11, 2021 vs the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

Levi Usher and David Hollie were also able to knock their first round-trippers through in a 13-4 onslaught of the GreenJackets. It was the first time Columbia scored 10 or more runs in a single game this season.

Shane Panzini got the start on the bump, surrendering four runs in three innings before handing the ball to the bullpen, who closed out the game cleanly. First Eduardo Herrera (W, 2-0) spun a pair of scoreless frames while punching out four hitters before Samuel Valerio worked a scoreless sixth and seventh to close the books on the first game.

The Fireflies jumped out the gates quickly in game one. After Omar Hernandez reached on a catcher’s interference, Daniel Vazquez roped a double to the left-center wall scoring the catcher to give Columbia a 1-0 lead. The next hitter, Brett Squires, mashed his first homer of the season beyond the right field fence to put Columbia up by three before Augusta’s first at-bat.

Ethan Workinger answered with a solo homer in the second to bring the score to 3-1. It was the outfielders second homer of the series and his third of the season.

Game 2

David Hollie broke through with his second homer of the day in the bottom of the second, putting the Fireflies up 1-0 in game two of the doubleheader. That wasn’t all Hollie did. He ended up homering again in the fourth to put Columbia up 4-0. Then again in the bottom of the fifth to give Columbia their final three runs of the contest.

The outfielder finished the day 4-6 with four homers and seven RBI. He’s the first Fireflies player to homer three times in a game and is the first player to homer multiple times in a game and in back-to-back games. As an added bonus, Hollie got to take advantage of having an incredible performance in front of his home crowd.

The Fireflies were able to add a pair in the third. After Omar Florentino drew a lead-off walk, Lizandro Rodriguez was able to rip his second homer of the series to right to push Columbia’s lead to 3-0.

The Fireflies come back home to start a series vs the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Tuesday night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. Both teams have yet to name their starters for the series.

COURTESY COLUMBIA FIREFLIES