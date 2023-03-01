Three Augusta-area boys basketball teams are heading to the Georgia High School Association semifinals.

The Cross Creek Razorbacks beat Hart County 72-65 at home. Cross Creek will play Sandy Creek in the 3A semifinals on Friday, March 3 at 8pm at Fort Valley State University. The Razorbacks have won back-to-back 3A state championships. The 3A state championship game is scheduled for March 10 at 3pm at the Macon Coliseum.

In class 2A, the defending state champions from Westside made easy work of the South Atlanta Hornets at home, 81-50. The Patriots will play Columbia in the 2A semifinals on Saturday, March 4 at 8pm at Georgia College & State University. The 2A state championship is scheduled for March 9 at 3pm at the Macon Coliseum.

The Swainsboro Tigers will play in the 1A DI semifinals after beating Athens Christian on the road, 70-55. Swainsboro will play Mt. Pisgah in the 1A DI semifinals on Friday, March 3 at 4pm at GCSU. The 1A DI state championship will be March 11 at 1pm at the Macon Coliseum.

The top-ranked 6A defending state champion Grovetown Warriors fell on the road to No. 3 Lanier, 62-58. The loss snapped a 16-game winning streak for Grovetown. The Warriors finish the season 20-8 overall.

Information for fans on how to buy tickets can be found here.