The Cross Creek basketball programs swept a pair of Top 10 matchups against Butler. The Lady Razorbacks, No. 7 in class 3A, beat the 2A No. 3 Lady Bulldogs, 59-55 in overtime. The boys Cross Creek team, No. 2 in 3A, beat 2A No. 3 Butler 57-49. Cross Creek will play at 2A No. 2 Westside on Friday.