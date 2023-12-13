The Cross Creek and North Augusta basketball programs split a pair of boys and girls Top 10 games in front a big crowd on Tuesday night. Both teams from both schools are ranked in their state’s respective Top 10.

The 2A No. 7 Cross Creek girls team beat 4A No. 1 North Augusta 48-46 in a game that came down to the final play. North Augusta standout Celena Grant’s three-pointer fell short in the final seconds as Cross Creek held on for the win. Grant led North Augusta with 13 points.

The boys game also came down to the final seconds, as No. 7 North Augusta won 50-49 over the No. 4 Razorbacks.