AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – There have been 3 championship teams to represent the CSRA so far during championship week, and Friday will be the finale for Augusta on the big stage as Cross Creek defends their title against Windsor Forest and Grovetown battles with Buford in their first ever state title game.

The Razorbacks eliminated Windsor Forest in the Final Four a season ago and will look to stop Georgetown commit D’ante Bass and the Knights for their second GHSA AAA title in three years.

“Once you win everybody looks at you as a state champion. Every game you’re going to get everybody’s best. So of course, that’s what we’ve gotten every game, but we just came out and here we are,” said Razorbacks head coach Lawrence Kelly.

For Grovetown it’s their first state championship appearance in school history, and the Warriors have won 17 games in a row, including Wheeler the two-time defending state champions. Only Buford stands between them and the GHSA AAAAAA trophy.

“Can’t be playing around, and we could really make history for Grovetown High School and it’s a lot of focus we have to put in.” said junior Markel Freeman.

Cross Creek and Windsor Forest tip off at 3pm on Friday, and Grovetown and Buford will play at 7:30 pm at the Macon Cetreplex.