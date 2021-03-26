Cross Creek celebrates state championships with net cutting ceremony

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – At Cross Creek High School the community is still relishing the accomplishments achieved by both the boys and girls basketball teams that won a pair of 3-A state titles earlier this month.
” We’re real excited like you said, this is our first time for both our boys and girls to win the state championship and for us to do this net cutting we’re just really happy for our school and community to do this,” said girls head basketball coach Kim Schlein.
” So it’s very huge and I can’t be anymore happier than I am now as a coach, ” added boys head coach Lawrence Kelly.