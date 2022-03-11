MACON, Ga. (WJBF) – For the second straight season, the Cross Creek Razorbacks are Georgia High School Association Class-AAA basketball state champions.

The Razorbacks defeated Windsor Forest of Savannah 60-53 on Friday afternoon at the Macon Coliseum. It was Cross Creek’s third consecutive trip to the championship game, despite losing 70% of its scoring production from last year’s title team to graduation.

Cross Creek (26-6) weathered an early storm before taking over in the second quarter, closing the half on a 14-3 run. They led by six after three and held off Windsor Forest (23-6) through the final period to retain the trophy.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” said Razorbacks Head Coach Lawrence Kelly. “All the hard work my guys put in, all the long hours my coaches put in in the film room working. It’s the greatest feeling to bring this back for the second time in two years. We talk about the Savannah area, the Atlanta area. Augusta has good basketball players too. And tonight, we showed them. Last night with Butler and Westside, it was a true honor to represent Augusta.”

Senior guard Ahmad Hunt led the Razorbacks with 14 points.