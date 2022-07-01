NORTH AUGUSTA: Extra innings were required at SRP for the second consecutive night for the Augusta GreenJackets (2-5) and Columbia Fireflies (6-1) but unfortunately for Augusta, the result was the same as Thursday night as the GreenJackets were defeated in ten innings 5-4.

The Fireflies used an RBI double by Enrique Valdez in the first inning to jump ahead early 1-0.

The score would remain 1-0 all the way until the sixth inning, due to a dominant night of pitching, especially from Columbia starter Luinder Avila who no-hit the GreenJackets through the first five innings of the game.

Columbia extended their lead to 2-0 courtesy of Valdez again who scored River Town on a single to up the advantage to 2-0.

The GreenJackets manufactured their first threat of the night following their first hit on a double by Caleb Durbin to put runners at second and third with one out. Cal Conley would follow Durbin and fly out to left field, but on the throw home by Jean Ramirez, Columbia catcher, Carter Jensen stopped the ball with his mask, which is illegal. That resulted in both Zebrowski and Durbin being awarded home to tie the game at two.

Both bullpens would shut out their opposition for the next three innings to send the game to extras for the second straight night.

In the tenth, the Fireflies loaded the bases immediately following a pair of errors and they capitalized by scoring on a bases-loaded walk and a two-run double by Gary Camarillo to take a 5-2 lead into the bottom half.

Augusta would not go down quietly. They pulled within two after a groundout by Stephen Paolini to score Bradol Mezquita to make it a 5-3 game. Later, with the bases loaded and one out, Kadon Morton flew out to right, deep enough to score another run as Brandon Parker tagged up to pull the GreenJackets within one at 5-4. With the tying run at third, Augusta would fall just short again as Delvin Capellan struck out Caleb Durbin to end the game and secure a 5-4 win for Columbia, clinching them a series victory.

Delvin Capellan (2-2) earned the win in relief for the Fireflies while Ronaldo Alesandro (0-3) was the losing pitcher for the GreenJackets.

Augusta’s offense was held in check most of the night as they were limited to just three hits in the game compared to ten for Columbia.

The GreenJackets will attempt to get on the board in the series on Saturday night with Luis Vargas taking the mound for Augusta against Ben Kudrna for the Fireflies with first pitch set for 6:05 pm at SRP Park.

The homestand for the GreenJackets through Independence weekend at SRP Park is one you won’t want to miss as it features two of the best fireworks shows of the year with the White Claw Pregame Concert Series prior to both games with Brandon Bower performing before Saturday’s game, followed by Guns for Hire on Sunday.

About SRP Park/Augusta GreenJackets

The Augusta GreenJackets are the Carolina League Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves playing in the state of the art SRP Park located in North Augusta, SC. The GreenJackets 2022 Game and promotional schedule is out and available online at www.Green-JacketsBaseball.com. 2022 Augusta GreenJackets season seat memberships are on sale now. To learn more about the benefits and to get in on the action, visit www.gjmembers.comor call (803) 349-WINS (9467).

SRP Park is the anchor piece of Riverside Village, a live, work, “playball” development which includes apartment living, retail, restaurants, class “A” office space, and a Crowne Plaza Hotel and Conference Center. To learn more about SRP Park and hosting events and availability, visit www.thesrppark.com.