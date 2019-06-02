Williams’ 3-run homer gives Auburn 6-5 win over Georgia Tech

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Trevor Lawrence threw for one touchdown and ran for another and No. 1 Clemson won its record-tying 17th straight game with a dominating 24-10 victory over No. 12 Texas A&M on Saturday.

The Aggies (1-1) talked of an upset all week and figured to be the sternest test left for the defending national champions. Instead, the Tigers (2-0) methodically made plays, stretched out drives and pressured A&M junior quarterback Kellen Mond into an awful showing.