USC Aiken fall to No.3 Bearcats 82-63

AIKEN, S.C. – The University of South Carolina Aiken women’s basketball team lost an 82-63 contest to No. 3 Lander Wednesday evening.

The Pacers are now 4-6 on the year and 0-2 in league play while the Bearcats improve to 10-1 overall and 2-0 against PBC foes.

Head coach Mark Miller ‘s team was paced by Jentri Worley’s team-best 15 points to go along with a game-high six assists. Chidinma Okafor turned in a 13-point, 14-rebound, six-block performance in the loss. Delaney Trushel accounted for 12 points. Allycia Harris snagged seven rebounds to go along with six points.

USC Aiken jumped out to an 11-3 advantage 2:58 into the game when Worley found Emily Trushel for a three-point shot on a fast break. After it was tied at 16-16, Okafor found Emily Trushel for another basket. Following a Grace Crawford miss, Okafor grabbed the board and laid it back up for a 20-16 edge with 1:11 to play in the first quarter. Lander managed to tie it at 20-20 heading into the second period.

Miller’s team netted the first five points of the second stanza. Delaney Trushel found Harris for a lay-up before Worley connected with Delaney Trushel for a three-ball, giving the home squad a 25-20 edge.

The Bearcats whittled away at the Pacers’ lead. The visitors led 38-31 before Okafor nailed a jumper with 54 seconds to go. Worley canned a free throw for a 38-34 score at halftime.

USC Aiken continued to play well, keeping the deficit at four a few minutes into the third quarter. Lander gradually increased the advantage, leading 58-43. However, Miller’s team made it a 10-point contest by the end of the frame. Down 62-47, Madison Williams netted a shot before Worley drained a three-point shot, making it 62-52 going into the final frame.

For the game, USC Aiken hit 24-of-57 from the floor (42.1 percent), including seven-of-13 from downtown (53.8 percent). The squad snagged 40 rebounds, including 13 on the offensive glass, which resulted in 14 second-chance points.

The Pacers return to action Saturday when they play at Flagler at 1:30 p.m. Live stats and video will be available at PacerSports.com.