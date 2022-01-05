USC Aiken fall to No.3 Bearcats 82-63

College Sports

by: , USC Aiken Athletics

Posted: / Updated:
usc aiken pacers_119513

AIKEN, S.C. – The University of South Carolina Aiken women’s basketball team lost an 82-63 contest to No. 3 Lander Wednesday evening.

The Pacers are now 4-6 on the year and 0-2 in league play while the Bearcats improve to 10-1 overall and 2-0 against PBC foes.

Head coach Mark Miller‘s team was paced by Jentri Worley’s team-best 15 points to go along with a game-high six assists. Chidinma Okafor turned in a 13-point, 14-rebound, six-block performance in the loss. Delaney Trushel accounted for 12 points. Allycia Harris snagged seven rebounds to go along with six points.

USC Aiken jumped out to an 11-3 advantage 2:58 into the game when Worley found Emily Trushel for a three-point shot on a fast break. After it was tied at 16-16, Okafor found Emily Trushel for another basket. Following a Grace Crawford miss, Okafor grabbed the board and laid it back up for a 20-16 edge with 1:11 to play in the first quarter. Lander managed to tie it at 20-20 heading into the second period.

Miller’s team netted the first five points of the second stanza. Delaney Trushel found Harris for a lay-up before Worley connected with Delaney Trushel for a three-ball, giving the home squad a 25-20 edge.

The Bearcats whittled away at the Pacers’ lead. The visitors led 38-31 before Okafor nailed a jumper with 54 seconds to go. Worley canned a free throw for a 38-34 score at halftime.

USC Aiken continued to play well, keeping the deficit at four a few minutes into the third quarter. Lander gradually increased the advantage, leading 58-43. However, Miller’s team made it a 10-point contest by the end of the frame. Down 62-47, Madison Williams netted a shot before Worley drained a three-point shot, making it 62-52 going into the final frame.  

For the game, USC Aiken hit 24-of-57 from the floor (42.1 percent), including seven-of-13 from downtown (53.8 percent). The squad snagged 40 rebounds, including 13 on the offensive glass, which resulted in 14 second-chance points.

The Pacers return to action Saturday when they play at Flagler at 1:30 p.m. Live stats and video will be available at PacerSports.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories