LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WJBF) — University of Georgia officials announced Friday that the famous bulldog mascot of the university won’t be on hand for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Los Angeles.

ABC affiliate WSB-TV reports that university officials said they tried to produce some options to allow Uga X to attend the game, but that “cross-country distance and time it would take to travel made it difficult for the bulldog.”

Instead, Uga X will sit in the comfort of his home in Savannah, Ga. to cheer on his favorite team. The game will kick off on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The tenth in an extensive line of white English bulldogs, Uga X a.k.a. Que has served as the university’s official bulldog since 2015.