NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — University of Georgia and Georgia Southern’s college baseball teams will battle it out at SRP Park on Tuesday, March 7.

The game is part of SRP Park’s College Showcase, with UGA as the home team. The first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. and gates will open at 5 p.m.

“This event has become an annual tradition that has grown every year and we look forward to kicking off Spring at SRP Park by welcoming the University of Georgia and Georgia Southern University to a battle on the river,” stated Tom Denlinger, Augusta GreenJackets Vice President.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. at the SRP Park Box Office and online at greenjacketsbaseball.com.