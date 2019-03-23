Tigers advance following NCAA win over South Dakota

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

STARKVILLE, MS (CLEMSON ATHLETICS) -- - The Tigers are moving on! Clemson (20-12, 9-7) showed out in its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2002 with a 79-66 victory over the eighth-seeded South Dakota Coyotes (28-6, 14-2). After trailing by four at halftime in the first-round competition at Humphrey Coliseum, the Tigers pulled off an impressive second-half swing to survive and advance.

Clemson and South Dakota engaged in an even-matched first half, with both teams shooting over 40 percent from the field. The Coyotes led 19-15 through one quarter of play and maintained the 4-point edge when taking a 35-31 advantage into halftime. South Dakota stretched its lead to eight points at the 6:09 mark in the third, but the Tigers responded with an 11-1 run and ultimately outscored the Coyotes 20-13 in the third frame.

In the final 10 minutes, Clemson utilized a commanding 15-0 run that featured a trio of Edwards 3-pointers to pull away from South Dakota. Leading 73-58 with 2:52 left to play, the Tigers maintained a sizable advantage the rest of the way en route to the 79-66 triumph, which served as Clemson’s first NCAA Tournament win since 2001.