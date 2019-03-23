College Sports

Tigers advance following NCAA win over South Dakota

STARKVILLE, MS (CLEMSON ATHLETICS) -- - The Tigers are moving on! Clemson (20-12, 9-7) showed out in its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2002 with a 79-66 victory over the eighth-seeded South Dakota Coyotes (28-6, 14-2). After trailing by four at halftime in the first-round competition at Humphrey Coliseum, the Tigers pulled off an impressive second-half swing to survive and advance.

Clemson and South Dakota engaged in an even-matched first half, with both teams shooting over 40 percent from the field. The Coyotes led 19-15 through one quarter of play and maintained the 4-point edge when taking a 35-31 advantage into halftime. South Dakota stretched its lead to eight points at the 6:09 mark in the third, but the Tigers responded with an 11-1 run and ultimately outscored the Coyotes 20-13 in the third frame.

In the final 10 minutes, Clemson utilized a commanding 15-0 run that featured a trio of Edwards 3-pointers to pull away from South Dakota. Leading 73-58 with 2:52 left to play, the Tigers maintained a sizable advantage the rest of the way en route to the 79-66 triumph, which served as Clemson’s first NCAA Tournament win since 2001.

