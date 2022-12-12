AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested Monday morning on an assault on a family/household member impede breath circulation charge. That’s a third-degree felony.

Online jail records showed the 49-year-old coach was booked into the Travis County Jail at 4:18 a.m.

The Austin Police Department said it was called to the 1900 block of Vista Ln. at 12:15 a.m. Monday for a disturbance in connection with Beard’s arrest. That’s in the Tarrytown neighborhood.

KXAN reached out to University of Texas Athletics for a statement. It responded with the following: “The University is aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard. We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal process.”

Beard worked at Texas Tech before being hired at UT in April 2021.

Texas is Beard’s alma mater. He was a former UT student assistant under then-basketball coach Tom Penders. He came back to Austin after five impressive seasons leading the Red Raiders. He also worked at McMurry University in Abilene from 2012-2013 and at Angelo State University in San Angelo from 2013-2015.

The Longhorns have a home game scheduled at Moody Center on Monday at 7 p.m. against Rice University.

This is a developing story; stick with KXAN for updates.