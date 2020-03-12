SEC cancels remainder of basketball tournament in Nashville

(WJBF) – The SEC has announced that they will be canceling the rest of the Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The Conference made the announcement Thursday just before Noon.

ALERT: Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 12, 2020

