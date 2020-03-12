SEC cancels remainder of basketball tournament in Nashville

College Sports
Posted: / Updated:

(WJBF) – The SEC has announced that they will be canceling the rest of the Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The Conference made the announcement Thursday just before Noon.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories