(WJBF) – The SEC has announced that they will be canceling the rest of the Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville due to the spread of the coronavirus.
The Conference made the announcement Thursday just before Noon.
MORE TOP STORIES:
- Players Championship to carry on without spectators
- ACC canceled due to coronavirus outbreak
- Canada: Trudeau stays at home after wife’s flu-like symptoms
- First coronavirus related death reported in Georgia
- Big Ten Conference tournament canceled due to coronavirus
- ESPN: Donovan Mitchell tests positive for coronavirus
- SEC cancels remainder of basketball tournament in Nashville