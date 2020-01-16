Pacers Knock Off Saints

AIKEN, S.C. – The University of South Carolina Aiken women’s basketball team earned a hard-fought 60-58 win over Flagler Wednesday evening.

The Pacers are now 9-6 on the year and 4-3 in league play.

Head coach Mark Miller’s team was led by Alexis Mack’s game-high 17 points. She also added seven boards in the win.

Kwajelin Farrar connected for 12 points and 13 rebounds on six-of-10 shooting. Kanna Suzuki canned three shots from distance while Alex Canady and Madison Williams each had six points in the victory.

USC Aiken jumped out to an 8-0 lead. Alexis Mack got things going with consecutive shots from downtown. Canady added a jumper for the eight-point advantage. Leading 10-8, Mack hit a three-point shot before canning a lay-up for a seven-point edge with 3:44 to go in the half. Canady’s jumper pushed the margin to 11 at 19-8 before the squad ended the first stanza up 25-15.

The Pacers continued their dominance in the second quarter, extending the lead to 13 at 29-16 when Rikoya Anderson connected on an inside shot. Williams’ three-point bucket made it 37-21. USC Aiken took a 39-26 lead into the break.

Miller’s team held a 15-point advantage in the third quarter when Melyk Taouil found Farrar for a jumper, but the visitors sliced the margin to 11 prior to the start of the fourth quarter.

Flagler held USC Aiken without a point for over four minutes of the fourth quarter and trimmed the deficit from 10 to just one at 56-55 with 1:57 to play. After neither team scored for over a minute, Farrar connected on a jumper with 31 seconds remaining for a 58-55 advantage. Williams secured a rebound with six seconds to go and Taouil was fouled with one second remaining. She calmly hit both free throws for a 60-55 edge. Flagler hit a three-point shot as time expired for the final tally.

For the game, USC Aiken hit 22-of-57 from the floor (38.6 percent). The squad drilled nine shots from distance. The squad dished out 12 assists on 22 field goals.

The Pacers return to action Saturday when they play at Young Harris at 1:30 p.m. Live stats and video will be available at PacerSports.com.