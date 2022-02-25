AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) -Augusta University Director of Golf and Men’s Golf Coach Jack O’Keefe has announced his plans to step down at the end of the 2021-2022 golf season. O’Keefe has led the Jaguars since December 2013.



“It has been an honor to lead such a storied program and contribute to it in a small way here at Augusta,” said O’Keefe. “It has been my privilege to coach these young men, in golf and in life.”

During O’Keefe’s tenure, he coached Broc Everett to the 2018 NCAA Individual National Championship at Karsten Creek in Stillwater, Oklahoma. He also led the Jags to five consecutive MEAC Championships as well as five NCAA Regional appearances.

“Success is only possible with the support of groups like The Birdie Club, the Augusta Golf Association, Forest Hills Golf Club and their hard-working staff, plus the administration at Augusta. The CSRA has some amazing courses which our players are fortunate to play. I want to thank Augusta Country Club, West Lake Country Club, Champions Retreat, Bartram Trail and so many others in the golf industry who have been overly generous in their encouragement and willingness to support our golf teams.”

The AU women’s and men’s golf teams will host their annual home tournaments at Forest Hills Golf Club March 12 and 13, and April 2 and 3, respectively.