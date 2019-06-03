Kirklin 4 RBIs as Jacksonville St knocks Clemson out of NCAA

College Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NCAA_Clemson_Illinois_Baseball_53780-159532.jpg78637865

Illinois’ Sam Hall (5) is caught stealing by Clemson second baseman Michael Massey (6) in an NCAA college baseball regional tournament in Oxford, Miss., Friday, May 31, 2019. (Bruce Newman/The Oxford Eagle via AP)

 – Tre Kirklin homered and drove in four runs as Jacksonville State beat Clemson 9-2 in an NCAA Tournament elimination game Sunday.
  
Kirklin hit a three-run homer in the second inning for the Gamecocks (39-22). He drove in another run with a fielder’s choice in the seventh, when Jacksonville State took advantage of three walks and a single to score twice.
  
The Gamecocks advanced to play again Sunday night against Oxford Regional host Mississippi. Ole Miss beat JSU 16-2 in the opening round Friday night.
  
Kyle Wilkie hit a solo homer in the second for Clemson (35-26), which had scoring chances in the third and fourth innings thwarted by double plays.
  
Corley Woods (7-0) threw 2 1-3 scoreless innings after taking over in the fifth for starter Dylan Hathcock, who exited with a 6-2 lead.
  
Clemson starter Brooks Crawford (1-5) allowed six runs over four innings.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story