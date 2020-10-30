Kennedy runs for 2 TDs, Georgia Southern beats South Alabama

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) – Wesley Kennedy III had 91 yards rushing and two fourth-quarter touchdowns, Derrick Canteen broke up a fourth-down pass in the end zone with 1:01 left and Georgia Southern held off South Alabama 24-17.

Shai Werts was 5-of-9 passing for 95 yards with an interception and he carried it 14 times for 91 yards for Georgia Southern, which features a triple-option running game.

J.D. King added 15 rushes for 74 yards and one TD. Desmond Trotter completed 20 of 27 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns for South Alabama, which will face No. 20 Coastal Carolina next week.