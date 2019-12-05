Jules Leads Pacers To Win Over Claflin

AIKEN, S.C. – The University of South Carolina Aiken men’s basketball team won a 78-64 decision over Claflin Wednesday evening.

The Pacers are now 3-5 on the season.

Head coach Mark Vanderslice’s squad was led by Shaquan Jules’ team-best 16 points. He narrowly missed out on a double-double with a team-high nine rebounds as well.

Gus Rowland accounted for 13 points on two-of-three shooting from distance. He also snagged six rebounds.

Xzavier Barmore netted 12 points to go along with five assists. For good measure, Barmore registered gained three rebounds.

Faison Brock totaled 11 points, eight boards, two assists and two steals while Robert Hill chipped in nine points and six rebounds.

For the game, USC Aiken hit 27-of-55 from the floor (49 percent), including nine-of-17 from downtown (53 percent). The squad held a six-to-four edge on the break.

After an intensely close game in both halves, Brock started a 13-point spurt for the Pacers on a dunk with 8:41 to play. Hill came back a minute later with a tip-in that was closely followed by three points from Rowland on free throws. Dhieu Deing added two of his own free-throws right before Damontez Oliver tossed in a three-pointer off a rebound grabbed by Rowland with 4:54 to go. Rowland rounded out the push with two good free throws.

The Pacers return to action Saturday, Dec. 7 when they square off against Southern Wesleyan at home. The game is slated to start at 3:30 p.m. Live stats and video will be available at PacerSports.com.

Courtesy of USC Aiken Sports Information