Georgia sweep in state rivals Georgia Tech in weekend series

Lawrenceville, Ga. (Georgia Athletics)– Fourth-ranked Georgia completed a series sweep of No. 17 Georgia Tech Sunday 9-3 at Coolray Field, marking the third sweep of the Yellow Jackets in the past four years.
The Bulldogs (11-1), picked up the win in front of a sellout 10,299 fans, the third sellout crowd of the series. Freshman Jonathan Cannon earned his third win of the season after coming in to relieve starting lefthander C.J. Smith, who ended his day with six strikeouts. Zach Maxwell took his first loss of the season for Georgia Tech.
Georgia’s Tucker Bradley continued his streak of reaching base safely in all 12 games this season. Bradley also had his fifth three hit game of the season. Ben Anderson continued a couple of streaks of his own, extending his hitting streak to seven and is right behind Bradley, having reached base safely in the last 11 games so far this season.
The Bulldogs picked up right where they left off from Saturday’s 12-0 contest, putting up three runs in the first inning thanks in part to some smart base running and three wild pitches. The Yellow Jackets (7-4) struck right back with a run of their own after a couple of doubles.
In the bottom of the third, Bradley reached first on a single, followed by a wild pitch and a couple of sacrifice flies that sent him around the base path and home to push the lead back to three, 4-1.
In the top of the fifth, Georgia Tech pushed across two before Cannon picked up the third out with a strikeout with the Bulldogs taking a 4-3 lead into the sixth.
In the sixth, the flood gates began to open. Back to back walks put runners on first and second followed by a double down the line for Anderson to extend the Bulldog lead. Bradley continued his strong outing with a two-run single to left center to further the Bulldog lead.
Georgia picked up a couple of insurance runs after Anderson’s second double of the game, fifth of his career, scoring Chaney Rogers in the seventh, and a sacrifice fly by Riley King to score Bradley in the eighth delivering the knockout blow to pick up the series sweep. Georgia has swept Tech in 2017, 2018 and now 2020, winning 10 of the past 12 meetings.
Georgia sweep in state rivals Georgia Tech in weekend series
