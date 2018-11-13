Georgia announces home-and-home series with Clemson, Texas
ATHENS, Ga. - (AP) — Georgia has continued to add Power Five teams from outside the Southeastern Conference to its schedule by announcing home-and-home series with Clemson and Texas.
Georgia will play at Texas in 2028 and will face the Longhorns in Athens in 2029. It will be the first time Texas has played at Georgia.
The Bulldogs will play at Clemson in 2029 and play a home game against the Tigers in 2030.
Georgia has already announced it will open the 2024 season by playing Clemson in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Bulldogs also have recently announced a home-and-home series with UCLA in 2025-26, with the home game in 2026. Georgia also has scheduled season-opening games in Atlanta against Virginia in 2020 and Oregon in 2022.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
