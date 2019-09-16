Firefighter saves man’s life while attending Clemson vs. Syracuse football game

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 14: Tee Higgins #5 of the Clemson Tigers runs with the ball during a game against the Syracuse Orange at the Carrier Dome on September 14, 2019 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A firefighter is being credited with saving the life of a man who was going into cardiac arrest at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse during the Orange’s football game against Clemson September 14th.

Greg Popps, President of the Fairmount Fire Department, was attending Saturday night’s game when he noticed a man losing consciousness.

Popps, thinking on his feet, administered CPR while medical staff was arriving.

The man was conscious and breathing when medical staff arrived to bring him to the hospital all thanks to Popps’ life-saving efforts.

The man was taken from the Dome with no noticeable issues, according to the fire department.

