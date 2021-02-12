Expected top pick Lawrence throws for Meyer, NFL teams

AIKEN, S.C. (USC Aiken Communications) – The University of South Carolina Aiken Department of Athletics announced today that the women's basketball team has decided to opt out of countable athletic-related activity (CARA) for the remainder of the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Student-athletes who choose to opt out of their respective competition seasons due to COVID-19 concerns will be able to keep their scholarships, per an NCAA mandate announced late last year. The NCAA also announced in December that winter sport student-athletes who compete during the 2020-21 academic year will receive an additional season of competition through a waiver approved by the Division II Management Council.