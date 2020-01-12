Clemson stuns UNC 79-76 in OT, earns 1st win in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Making history at the Dean E. Smith Center, the Clemson University men’s basketball team put an end to a longstanding streak on Saturday, defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels on the road for the first time in program history. Taking part in their 60th all-time meeting with North Carolina in Chapel Hill, Clemson produced a fervent comeback late in the second half and won 79-76 in overtime. As a result, Clemson Head Coach Brad Brownell picked up his 177th win as the leader of the Tigers, tying Cliff Ellis for the most all-time wins by a Clemson head coach.