Bulldogs score two run in bottom 8th for win over #10 LSU

GEORGIA SID

ATHENS, Ga (GEORGIA ATHLETICS) -- - Time is different in baseball. There's no clock, of course, but time is still there. It speeds up, it slows down, it sometimes stops for a little while.

The second-hand on your watch might be moving at a uniform speed — a second is a second is a second — but time moves at its own pace in baseball. For the past two days at Foley Field, thanks to tremendous pitching and defense, time has been moving quickly.

Well, mostly.

"Honestly, it felt like it was going by really slow. I just wanted to get back out there and throw the ball, I'm not going to lie," said Georgia pitcher C.J. Smith , who pitched 6.0 scoreless, excellent innings during the No. 5-ranked Bulldogs' 2-0 win over No. 10 LSU on Saturday.

Okay, so slowly for Smith, but time moved pretty fast for most everyone else. As Scott Stricklin , Georgia's Ike Cousins Head Baseball Coach, said, "... anyone that doesn't like baseball loved this game because it was quick and just a lot of strikes and a lot of great defense."

Baseball is a sport, like many, worried about time and games that take too long — at least too long for our short-attention-span era. Saturday's game lasted two hours 17 minutes; Friday's game, another defense-dominated affair, 2:31, with LSU making a defensive stop at the plate to preserve a 1-0 victory.

"Defensive plays got it done and that's great baseball to watch," Stricklin said.

Georgia came into this season believing that its strengths were going to be pitching and defense, which go hand in hand. Those beliefs have been proven correct, as illustrated by the past 18 innings in which the Bulldogs have allowed one run to a very good LSU squad.

On Friday, Emerson Hancock pitched 8.0 very good innings, allowing only a run and two hits, followed by a good ninth inning from Justin Glover . But it wasn't quite enough against LSU, which produced a shutout despite allowing eight Georgia hits and made the pivotal play at the plate at the end.

On Saturday, Smith tied career highs in strikeouts (seven) and innings pitched in a game (6.0). He said his fastball and change-up were working well for him, better than they were last week when he was leaving them up too often.

Smith held the Tigers to four hits and either pitched his way out of any jam or got great defensive help behind him. Was he having a good time out there?

"When it's going well, it's pretty fun," he said.

In the seventh inning, Cole Wilcox came in to pitch. Time speeds up when the big, 6-foot-5, gas-throwing freshman is on the mound, as in hitters often have little time to react to his 98 mph fastball, or their timing is thrown off when he brings in something off-speed.

Wilcox's first pitch was 96, the second was 92, followed by pitches 84 and 85 miles an hour. His first pitch to the second batter he faced was 83, followed by 96 mile-an-hour heater. He got up to 98 later in the at-bat and earned a strikeout on fastball traveling 97.

Last week at South Carolina, Wilcox the radar gun clocked a pitch at 100. Not much time to get the bat around on that.

"It's pretty cool getting to see the video of him hitting 100, that was pretty awesome. We all got back on the bus at South Carolina and we were going crazy. Not a lot of people can do that, so it's pretty fun," Schunk said.

In the eighth inning, with the game still scoreless, LSU threatened. Wilcox hit the leadoff batter and then a sacrifice put a runner on second with one out. The next batter was intentional walked to set up the double play and Glover was brought in to replace Wilcox on the mound.

A hard drive up the middle was stopped by diving second baseman LJ Talley and he flipped it to shortstop Cam Shepherd at second for the inning-ending double play. That, Stricklin said, " might have been the play that beat them today."

For the hitters, when so many at-bats are coming up empty, time can feel fleeting — the innings going by fast and the opportunities to make something happen dwindling. Third baseman and closer Aaron Schunk , who closed out Saturday's game in the ninth, said associate head coach Scott Daeley offered some good advice on that Saturday.

"Coach Daeley gave us a really good quote right there at the end, he was like, it might be the fourth, fifth or sixth inning and it's a 0-0 ballgame, and as hitters, you feel bad because you haven't done anything. But then you look at the scoreboard and you realize it's 0-0, so you're one swing away from the game."

The Bulldogs still had time for that one pivotal swing.

Chaney Rogers singled to start the bottom of the eighth inning, moved to second on a sacrifice and later scored on pinch hitter Austin Biggar's single to right. The Bulldogs later added another run on Riley King's sacrifice fly, scoring Mason Meadows from third.

For Biggar, in the dugout waiting for a chance to contribute, his time came in the eighth and he delivered.

"Biggest situation in the game, we called his name and he was ready and got the big hit," Stricklin said.

Right on time.