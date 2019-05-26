Bulldogs get edged out by Rebels in SEC Tournament Semi-finals
HOOVER, Ala. (AP) - - Grae Kessinger had three hits, including a two-run homer, to help lead Mississippi to a 5-3 win over Georgia Saturday in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
The Rebels (37-24) advanced to Sunday's championship game seeking a second straight SEC Tournament title and fourth overall.
Kessinger's homer in the fifth inning brought home the game's final runs. Then the Ole Miss bullpen held against the Bulldogs (44-15) and dodged a threat in the ninth.
Max Cioffi (2-2) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings and Parker Caracci got the final four outs for his 11th save.
Georgia's Patrick Sullivan opened the ninth with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch by Caracci. Mason Meadows walked and Chaney Rogers sacrificed runners to second and third but Caracci struck out Tucker Maxwell and got Riley King to pop up to end the threat.
Meadows had a two-run homer for Georgia.
