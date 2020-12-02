AU Jaguars ready to tip-off a season unlike any other

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The gym will look like this for the season opener against lander, socially distanced chairs throughout the floor, even for the players on the bench and the official scorers.

Dip Metress is entering his 17th season running the Jags program. Two years ago they ran to the sweet 16.

A year ago they were on the bus heading to the first round of the NCAA tournament, when the season was cancelled. So even with everything going on, Metress is just glad to have his guys back on the floor.

“Quite unique this year, a friend of mine just texted me about something, 33 years in coaching and I have never dealt with something like this. I think I have been in something as a coach for 30 something years and I have never dealt with something like this but hey we are in the gym, we are playing and get a chance to play tomorrow and we are looking forward to it,” said Metress.

The Jags adding a pair of local players this year from Glenn Hills, freshman John Whitehead is expected to make an immediate impact, he’s been one of the area’s top high school players the last four years, and Charleston southern transfer Timmy Sellers excited about his first interview, his new teammates even if they won’t have fans.

Tip off at 6 pm. We’ll be live at the game and you can watch online at augustajags.com.



