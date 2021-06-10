College Football Playoff considering expansion to 12 teams

By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer
The College Football Playoff is considering an expansion from four to 12 teams. Six spots would be reserved for the highest-ranked conference champions plus six at-large selections. Such a plan would triple the number of teams with a shot at winning the national championship. The four-team playoff was implemented in 2014. Its popularity seems to have waned since only a few teams have grabbed the majority of the spots, led by Alabama and Clemson. The soonest such a plan might be in place would be for the 2023 season. It is more likely to be after the 2026 season.