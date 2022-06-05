ATLANTA (AP) – Nia Coffey had 16 points and 10 rebounds – her second double-double of the season and third in her six-year career – Rhyne Howard also scored 16 points and the Atlanta Dream beat the Indiana Fever 75-66. Aari McDonald scored 12 points and Cheyenne Parker added 11 for the Dream (7-4). Kelsey Mitchell hit a pull-up jumper for Indiana (3-10) to open the scoring but Parker and Erica Wheeler made back-to-back baskets to give the Dream the lead for good with 8:27 left in the first quarter. Atlanta took a 17-point lead into the fourth. Mitchell hit three 3-pointers and led the Fever with 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting. The rest of the Indiana players shot just 30.8% (16 of 52) from the field.