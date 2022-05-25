Clint Bryant, athletic director at Augusta University, has announced he will retire from the university June 30.

Firmly established as one of the most respected and longest-serving leaders in intercollegiate athletics, Bryant has served 34 years as head of Augusta University Athletics. Under Bryant’s leadership, Augusta’s programs have enjoyed success on and off the playing fields and courts, bringing home national, regional and conference championships. Named the Division II Athletic Director of the Year and selected to the NCAA’s Division II 40th anniversary team for his standout efforts, Bryant has made a name for himself throughout the state and region.

“We are incredibly grateful for Clint’s leadership and dedication to Augusta University,” said Augusta University President Brooks A. Keel, PhD. “He has led gracefully through change and has always made the students his priority. His positive impact will be felt at Augusta University for many years to come.”

Bryant has overseen the 13-sport athletics department and promoted an environment focused on student success. In addition to program additions and facility upgrades, Augusta University has enjoyed unprecedented success over the last several seasons, with numerous teams qualifying for NCAA Regional competition, while 28 of the teams earned national rankings in their respective sports. Augusta men’s golf won back-to-back Division I NCAA National Championships in 2010 and 2011. In 2018, Broc Everett won the men’s golf NCAA National Championship. Bryant ends his historic career this season with the Augusta volleyball team reaching the NCAA elite eight for the first time in school history and the men’s basketball team reaching the national championship game.

Throughout his more than 45-year career as a collegiate administrator and coach, he has been recognized for his impactful leadership at the university and throughout the community. He has served the Kiwanis Club of Augusta, the United Way of the CSRA on their board of directors, a past president of the 100 Black Men of Augusta, Inc. and a past honorary chairman of the National Kidney Foundation of Georgia.

“I am so thankful for the time I have spent at Augusta University,” said Bryant. “It has truly been an honor to see how the university has grown and for the opportunity to make an impact alongside our students, coaches, fans and community. I’m extremely proud of the academic successes and the number of student-athletes that have graduated over the years.”

Bryant earned a bachelor of science degree from Belmont Abbey and received a master’s degree from Clemson University. At Belmont, he received the Marty Thomas Scholar-Athlete Award, given annually to a student-athlete who demonstrated both academic and athletic excellence.

Augusta University will immediately begin a national search for Bryant’s replacement.

COURTESY JAGWIRE / AU ATHLETICS