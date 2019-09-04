Clemson’s Travis Etienne earns ACC honor

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that running back Travis Etienne has been named ACC Running Back of the Week following his performance in Clemson’s 52-14 victory against Georgia Tech on Saturday.

With Etienne’s selection, Clemson has now collected a total of 458 ACC weekly honors since 1978.

Etienne’s selection is his first of the season and the fifth of his career. He earned ACC Rookie of the Week honors for performances against Boston College and Florida State in 2017 and collected Running Back of the Week selections for his play against Georgia Tech and Syracuse in 2018.

Last week, Etienne recorded a career-high 205 rushing yards and tied his career high with three rushing touchdowns on only 12 carries. The performance was Clemson’s 17th 200-yard rushing game by an individual all-time, including Etienne’s record-tying second of his career. His 12 carries were the fewest by any Clemson player in the midst of a 200-yard rushing day all-time.

The honor is the second received by Etienne for his performance in the season opener. Earlier in the week, Etienne collected National FBS Offensive Player of the Week honors from the Walter Camp Football Foundation, becoming the eighth Clemson player to receive Walter Camp National Player of the Week honors since 2004 and the first since Austin Bryant in September 2017.

