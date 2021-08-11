Clemson’s Spiller to be honored during football home opener

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson and the National Football Foundation (NFF) announced today that former Clemson running back C.J. Spiller will be honored for his College Football Hall of Fame selection in an in-stadium presentation at halftime of Clemson’s home opener against South Carolina State on Sept. 11. During the ceremony, the National Football Foundation will present Spiller with a plaque celebrating his selection in advance of his formal induction at the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner in Las Vegas on Dec. 7.

In January, Spiller was selected for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2021, earning the distinction in only his second year of eligibility. He will become Clemson’s eighth overall inductee and its fourth former player to earn the honor.

Tickets remain available for fans wanting to witness and participate in the salute to Spiller’s historic career. Fans can purchase discounted tickets using the promo code SPILLER28 — as well as learn more about single-game tickets and three-game flex packs — at ClemsonTigers.com/footballtickets or by directly visiting bit.ly/SPILLER28. The game, which will be carried on ACC Network, is scheduled for a 5 p.m. kickoff.

Spiller was one of 11 players and two coaches selected from the national ballot to the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class. Spiller’s historic Clemson career spanned 2006-09, culminating with a senior season in which he finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting after winning ACC Player of the Year and being selected as a unanimous first-team All-American. That season, Spiller scored 21 touchdowns and became the first player in ACC history to gain 1,000 yards rushing and 500 yards receiving in the same season.

Of the 5.47 million individuals who have played college football since Princeton first battled Rutgers on Nov. 6, 1869, only 1,038 players and 223 coaches have been immortalized in the Hall, including those slated for induction in the Class of 2021. Spiller’s selection to the Hall of Fame puts Spiller in the top 0.02 percent of those who have played or coached college football.

Courtesy Clemson Sports Information