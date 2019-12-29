Clemson wins Fiesta Bowl 29-23 over Buckeyes, one step closer to back to back titles

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 28: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers celebrates his 34-yard touchdown pass to Travis Etienne (not pictured) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – Trevor Lawrence connected with Travis Etienne on a 34-yard touchdown with 1:49 left in the fourth quarter and No. 3 Clemson beat No. 2 Ohio State 29-23 Saturday night at the Fiesta Bowl to advance to the College Football Playoff championship game.

The Tigers went 94 yards on four plays in 1:18, with Lawrence completing all three of his passes and mixing in an 11-yard run. The sophomore quarterback who has never lost a college start passed for 259 yards and two scores and ran for a career-high 107 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown late in the first half. Clemson sealed it by intercepting Justin Fields’ pass into the end one with 37 seconds left.