Clemson tops first USA Today Coaches Top 25 poll

The Augusta GreenJackets (59-48, 23-16) fell down 7-3 in the 6th inning. Shane Matheny hit a two-run home run in the 6th. Then, it was Diego Rincones hitting his 2nd home run of the evening with a two-run bomb to tie it at seven in the 7th inning. In the 8th, Andres Angulo’s RBI single put the Jackets in front for good, as they defeat the Lakewood BlueClaws (45-62, 16-21) by a final of 8-7 on Wednesday night.

In the 1st inning, Lakewood took advantage of an early GreenJackets miscue. Matheny committed a throwing error and Jonathan Guzman reached 2nd base to start the game. A wild pitch moved Guzman to 3rd base, and then it was a sacrifice fly for Lakewood’s McCarthy Tatum to give the BlueClaws a 1-0 lead.