Clemson tops first USA Today Coaches Top 25 poll

The Clemson Tigers have landed in the top spot of the first USA Today Coaches Top 25 poll. The Tigers are picked ahead of No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia. South Carolina received 15 votes from the 65 head coaches voting in the poll, not enough for a spot in the Top 25.

1 Clemson

2 Alabama

3 Georgia

4 Oklahoma

5 Ohio St

6 LSU

7 Michigan

8 Florida

9 ND

10 Texas

11 TAMU

12 Washington

13 Oregon

14 PSU

15 Utah

16 Auburn

17 Wisc

18 UCF

19 Iowa

20 Mich St

21 Wash St

22 Syracuse

23 Stanford

24 Iowa St

25 NWestern32130695

