Clemson tops first USA Today Coaches Top 25 poll

The Clemson Tigers have landed in the top spot of the first USA Today Coaches Top 25 poll. The Tigers are picked ahead of No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia. South Carolina received 15 votes from the 65 head coaches voting in the poll, not enough for a spot in the Top 25.
1 Clemson
2 Alabama
3 Georgia
4 Oklahoma
5 Ohio St
6 LSU
7 Michigan
8 Florida
9 ND
10 Texas
11 TAMU
12 Washington
13 Oregon
14 PSU
15 Utah
16 Auburn
17 Wisc
18 UCF
19 Iowa
20 Mich St
21 Wash St
22 Syracuse
23 Stanford
24 Iowa St
25 NWestern