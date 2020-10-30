Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against LSU during the first half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. Georgia Tech will play at home against the nation’s top-ranked team for the first time in 40 years when No. 1 Clemson, let by the high-profile tandem of quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne, puts its perfect record on the line on Saturday, Oct. 17. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

(AP) – Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19, putting into doubt whether the face of college football will be available to play the top-ranked Tigers’ biggest game of the season.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement released by the school that Lawrence is in isolation with mild symptoms. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate for a minimum of 10 days.

The junior from Georgia is a leading contender for the Heisman Trophy and potentially the top overall pick in next year’s NFL draft. He led the Tigers to a national championship as a freshman and back to the College Football playoff championship game last season.