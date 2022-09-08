

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Clemson has taken steps to keep football coach Dabo Swinney around for a while longer. The school and Swinney agreed to a reworked deal that will pay the coach $115 million over the length of the 10-year deal. The agreement was announced after it was approved by the Clemson board of trustees’ compensation committee. Swinney will get a $2 million raise over his scheduled salary of $8.5 million. The 52-year-old would owe Clemson $9 million if he left to coach Alabama, but just $6 million if he took any other college job.

