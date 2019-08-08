Chick-fil-A Kickoff, Alabama Highlight 2020 Schedule

ATHENS, Ga (GEORGIA ATHLETICS) – The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game and home games with rivals Tennessee, Auburn, and Georgia Tech highlight the 2020 University of Georgia home football schedule, announced Wednesday by the Southeastern Conference. The Bulldogs’ road schedule includes a trip to Alabama as the rotating cross-over game.
Georgia will play Virginia to open the season at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday night, Sept. 7, in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Tennessee and Auburn will come to Athens in different parts of the season than usual, with the Tigers visiting on Oct. 10 and Tennessee on Nov. 14. The regular season will close out as usual with in-state rival Georgia Tech on Nov. 28.
Games with Vanderbilt (Oct. 3), East Tennessee State (Sept. 12) and UL-Monroe (Sept. 26) will fill out the home schedule.
The Bulldogs will travel to Alabama, Missouri, South Carolina, and Kentucky along with the annual game against Florida in Jacksonville.
The schedule also includes an open date on Oct. 24.
2020 GEORGIA Schedule
Sept. 7 (Mon.) Virginia (Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, Atlanta)
Sept. 12 EAST TENNESSEE STATE
Sept. 19 at Alabama
Sept. 26 UL-MONROE
Oct. 3 VANDERBILT
Oct. 10 AUBURN
Oct. 17 at Missouri
Oct. 24 Open Date
Oct. 31 Florida (Jacksonville)
Nov. 7 at South Carolina
Nov. 14 TENNESSEE
Nov. 21 at Kentucky
Nov. 28 GEORGIA TECH