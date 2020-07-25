Céspedes homers spoils Braves restart on Opening Day 1-0

AUGUSTA, GA (PEACH BELT CONFERENCE) – The Peach Belt Conference has announced that all fall competition involving cross country, volleyball and soccer will be delayed until Oct 1. The unanimous decision was made by the PBC Board of Directors, comprised of the presidents and chancellors of the league's institutions.

"We are consistently and conscientiously evaluating recommendations and guidelines from the NCAA, CDC, our state university systems and local governments," said USC Aiken chancellor Dr. Sandra Jordan, chair of the PBC Board of Directors. "The NCAA is recommending weekly testing and point of contact antigen testing and at this moment, those tests are not readily available. Thus, we feel that delaying the start of the season until October when we anticipate more testing options is the best course of action and will allow us to embrace best practices. We will reassess as the need arises but remain dedicated to returning our student-athletes to competition when it is reasonable to do so."