ATHENS, Ga. – (UGA Sports Communications) – A public celebration of life honoring former University of Georgia Head Football Coach and Director of Athletics Vince Dooley will be held Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. in Stegeman Coliseum.

Dooley died on Oct. 28, at the age of 90.

The celebration is a non-ticketed event and is open to the public. Coliseum doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Included in the celebration will be guest speakers, several tribute videos, the Redcoat Band, and the opportunity to purchase the 2021 National Championship edition of “Dooley’s Playbook: The 34 Most Memorable Plays in Georgia Football History,” with all proceeds benefitting the UGA Redcoat Marching Band.”

The usual clear-bag policy will be in effect.