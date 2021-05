CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 29: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers reacts on the sideline during their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE — The 2021 Panthers should have the opportunity for a positive start to the season.

They’re going to need it.

Carolina released the 2021 full schedule on Wednesday night, after the league already announced that the Panthers will open the season at home in Week 1 for the fourth-straight year.