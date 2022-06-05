NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The finale of a 12-game homestand did not go as planned for the Augusta GreenJackets (27-24) on Sunday afternoon as the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (20-31) defeated them 5-3.

The GreenJackets scored the first run of the game in the third inning on a throwing error off the bat of Caleb Durbin that scored Braulio Vasquez to make it 1-0 after three innings.

The game would remain 1-0 going into the sixth inning with the GreenJackets tossing a no-hitter but they lost the lead as Kannapolis worked some patient walks to plate home three in the frame without the benefit of a hit. They scored two on a pair of fielder’s choices and a hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded to fall behind 3-1.

The Cannon Ballers would break the no-hitter in the next inning after hits by Wilber Sanchez and Wes Kath set up DJ Gladney to plate home another run on a sacrifice fly to up the Kannapolis lead to 4-1.

Augusta would battle back in the bottom half by using walks to their advantage. With two outs, the GreenJackets drew three walks in addition to a batter being hit by a pitch to force in a run. Caleb Durbin was the beneficiary of earning an RBI as he drew a free pass with the bases loaded. They’d score again on a wild pitch that plated Cesar Rodriguez to make it a 4-3 game in favor of Kannapolis.

In the eighth inning, the visitors would come through with one more timely insurance run on a solo home run by Victor Torres to up the Kannapolis advantage to 5-3.

The GreenJackets would develop one final threat as they put the first two on in the ninth inning with nobody out, but Rigo Fernandez was able to navigate his way out of trouble by allowing no runs, earning the save in the process as the Cannon Ballers won the series finale 5-3.

Logan Lyle earned the win in relief for the Cannon Ballers with Ronaldo Alesandro taking the loss for Augusta.

Braulio Vasquez highlighted the offense on Sunday for the GreenJackets by reaching all four times with a single and three walks, coming around to score twice. Caleb Durbin reached three times on a pair of singles for his tenth multi-hit game of the year.

Augusta returns to the road after a 6-6 homestand as they make the short, 66-mile trip north to Columbia to face the Fireflies for another 6-game series against their I-20 rivals. The opening pitch of game one comes from Segra Park on Tuesday at 7:05 pm.

About SRP Park/Augusta GreenJackets

The Augusta GreenJackets are the Carolina League Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves playing in the state of the art SRP Park located in North Augusta, SC. The GreenJackets 2022 Game and promotional schedule is out and available online at www.Green-JacketsBaseball.com. 2022 Augusta GreenJackets season seat memberships are on sale now. To learn more about the benefits and to get in on the action, visit www.gjmembers.comor call (803) 349-WINS (9467).

SRP Park is the anchor piece of Riverside Village, a live, work, “playball” development which includes apartment living, retail, restaurants, class “A” office space, and a Crowne Plaza Hotel and Conference Center. To learn more about SRP Park and hosting events and availability, visit www.thesrppark.com.