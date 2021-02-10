Cameron Garnett signs with East Tennessee State University

HARLEM, Ga (WJBF) – Harlem running back Cameron Garnett has been one of the best high school football players in the CSRA the last few years. Wednesday he signed his national letter of intent to play at East Tennessee State University.

Garnett chose the Buccaneers over programs like Auburn, Kennesaw State and Georgia Southern and others. During his time as a Bulldogs he rushed for more than four thousand yards with a total of 56 touchdowns.

“I just felt at home and I feel good out there and it fit perfect. You know I just feel like I will go there as a freshman and just do special things, ” said Garnett.

Now Garrett will have to chose if he will continue to be the down-hill running back he’s shown Friday nights underneath the lights or taking on a new role as a bruising linebacker.