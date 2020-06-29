Breaking News
Cam Newton signs one-year deal with New England Patriots

Sports

CHARLOTTE, NC – NOVEMBER 25: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) – A person with knowledge of the deal has told The Associated Press that the New England Patriots have reached an agreement with free-agent quarterback Cam Newton. The one-year deal is worth up to $7.5 million with incentives, the person said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss it publicly. Newton was the 2015 NFL MVP. He will help the defending AFC East champions move on from the departure of three-time MVP Tom Brady, who left for Tampa Bay this offseason.

