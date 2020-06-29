Cam Newton signs one-year deal with New England Patriots

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - Augusta's native son, and golf legend Jim Dent will have his legacy live on at "The Patch" as the drive leading up to the Augusta Municipal golf course was named after him.

"Mr. Dent if you read his history and the things that he had to go through to pursue his love and passion for golf are just amazing," said Ed Tarver. "Just his accomplishments and what he's done not only for the city of Augusta but for the game of golf is just tremendous".