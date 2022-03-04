It will be an all-Augusta final in the Georgia High School Association boys basketball 2A state championship, as both Butler and Westside earned wins in their semifinal games.

The Bulldogs and Patriots will meet at the Macon Centerplex on Thursday, March 10 at 3pm. Spectator guidelines, tickets and more information from the GHSA can be found here.

Both 2A semifinal games were played at Georgia College & State University, with Westside tipping off first against Northeast Macon. The Patriots kept a sizeable lead, up 22 at halftime, until a stretch that saw Northeast pull within 8. But the young Westside team weathered the storm and finished off Northeast 73-55.

In the nightcap, Butler jumped out to lead over Woodville-Tompson and never looked back. The Bulldogs routed Woodville, 66-45. The GHSA 2A state championship will be a rematch of the 2A Region 4 championship, which Westside won 52-38.

In other GHSA action, the Josey Lady Eagles came up short defending their state championship from 2021. Josey fell 56-40 to Elbert County.

In South Carolina, the Denmark-Olar Lady Vikings had their 24-game winning streak snapped in the SCHSL 1A state championship, falling 35-20 to Military Magnet.

The North Augusta girls will play for the SCHSL 4A state championship on Saturday, March 5 at 6pm at USC Aiken’s Convocation Center.