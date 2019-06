Augusta, GA (WJBF) – With a four way lead heading into the final round of the GSGA Junior Championship; Woodstock, Georgia native Brock Hoover rose to the occasion and shot a 69 for a two stroke lead ahead of 2nd at 11-under.

Runner-Up Jack Boltja, whose name was near the top of the leaderboard all week, finished at 9-under. Jay Spivey finished one shot behind Boltja.